Where to watch: SU vs. Florida State

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) - Stephen Rehfuss became just the 10th player in program history to record seven-or-more assists in a game last week and was named to the USILA Team of the Week for his performance.

The redshirt-senior registered eight points, scoring once and dishing out seven helpers in a 21-14 victory over Colgate to open the season. The points and assists were both career-high performances, who also caused a pair of turnovers on the ride and collected six ground balls in the contest.

Rehfuss is the second player to be honored this week from the Orange after Chase Scanlan was named ACC Offensive Player of the Week for his seven goals and he’s also up for Inside Lacrosse’s National Player of the Week as well.

Full USILA Team of the Week: Adam Charalambides – Rutgers Zach Cole – Saint Joseph’s Anthony DeMaio – Maryland Matt Grillo – Providence Connor McClelland – Marquette Sean Menges – Richmond Stephen Rehfuss – Syracuse Mike Robinson – Delaware Alex Rode – Virginia Cole Williams – Johns Hopkins

‘Cuse continues its four-game home stand to start the season on Saturday at 2 p.m. vs. Binghamton. Tickets can be purchased on Cuse.com/Tickets, at 888-DOME-TIX, the Ensley Athletic Center Box Office or at the Dome on game days.