Where to watch: SU vs. Florida State

TALLAHASEE, FL (WSYR-TV) The Syracuse Orange head south to take on the Florida State Seminoles Saturday afternoon.
Tipoff is at 12 p.m.
The game will be televised on ESPN2.
ESPN2 is on the following channels:
- Spectrum: Channel 25 and 301 (SD & HD)
- Verizon FiOS: Channel 574 (HD) and 74 (SD)
- DirectTV: Channel 209 (SD & HD)
- Dish Network: Channel 144 (SD &HD)
- New Visions: Channel 760 (HD) and 74 (SD)
You can also listen to the game on WTKW (FM 99.5/105.5) and ESPN-AM 1200/1440.
