Where to watch: SU vs. Florida State

Orange Nation
Posted: / Updated:
Syracuse University basketball

TALLAHASEE, FL (WSYR-TV) The Syracuse Orange head south to take on the Florida State Seminoles Saturday afternoon.

Tipoff is at 12 p.m.

The game will be televised on ESPN2.

ESPN2 is on the following channels:

  • Spectrum: Channel 25 and 301 (SD & HD)
  • Verizon FiOS: Channel 574 (HD) and 74 (SD)
  • DirectTV: Channel 209 (SD & HD)
  • Dish Network: Channel 144 (SD &HD)
  • New Visions: Channel 760 (HD) and 74 (SD)

You can also listen to the game on WTKW (FM 99.5/105.5) and ESPN-AM 1200/1440.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story



Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected