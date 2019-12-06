Where to watch: SU vs. Georgia Tech

Syracuse University basketball

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Orange take on the Georgia Tech Yellowjackets in Georgia on Saturday.

Tipoff is at 12 p.m.

The game can be seen on the ACC Network.

PROVIDERTV CHANNEL
DirecTV612
Verizon829 (HD), 329 (SD)
Spectrum388
Dish Network402
New Visions80 (SD) and 780 (HD)

You can listen to the game on WTKW (FM 99.5/105.5) and ESPN-AM 1200/1440.

