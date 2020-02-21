Where to Watch: SU vs. Georgia Tech

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) - With 1,592 fans in attendance, Syracuse used a 59-46 victory over Clemson Thursday night in the Carrier Dome to secure its fifth-straight victory and improve to 10-3 at home. The ninth consecutive win over the Tigers (7-20, 3-13 ACC) improves the Orange's record to 15-11 and 9-6 in ACC play. Senior Gabrielle Cooper recorded just her second career double-double in the victory, scoring 10 points and grabbing 10 rebounds.

"We're stringing these games together, and that's what it's about this time of year," head coach Quentin Hillsman said. "We're just trying to finish the year strong. One of the things they say the NCAA Committee looks at is how you finish the season. We are trying to make our move to play in the NCAA tournament. We can't worry about what other teams are doing. All we can do is take care of ourselves, and that's what we're doing. We're playing the best basketball we can play right now."