Where to Watch: SU vs. Georgia Tech

Orange Nation
Posted: / Updated:
Syracuse University Orange - Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Basketball_6764764534346171753

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) The Syracuse Orange will take on the Georgia Tech Yellowjackets Saturday afternoon in the Carrier Dome.

Tip time inside the Dome is 4 p.m. Saturday.

If you do not have a ticket to the game it will be televised on the YES Network:

  • Spectrum: Channels 53 and 321
  • Verizon Fios: Channels  76 and 576
  • New Visions: Channels 76 and 762
  • DirecTV: Channel 631

You can also listen to the game on WTKW-FM (99.5/105.5) and ESPN-AM (1200/1440).

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story



Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected