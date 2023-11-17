SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Fresh off of a victory over the Pitt Panthers at Yankee Stadium last week, the Syracuse Orange football team looks to continue their winning ways as they head south to Atlanta this weekend.

The Orange will take on ACC foe the Georgia Tech Yellowjackets Saturday night at Bobby Dodd stadium.

The Orange need one more win to become eligible for a post-season bowl game.

Kick-off in Atlanta is set for 8 p.m.

The game can be seen on the ACC Network.