SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Following their first loss of the season against Tennessee the Syracuse Men’s basketball team is in action again Tuesday.
The Orange will take on the Gonzaga Bulldogs.
Tip time on Tuesday is 2:30 p.m. in Honolulu, HI.
The game will be shown on ESPN 2.
Here are ways to watch:
- Watch ESPN: Click Here (Will need to enter cable subscription information)
- Spectrum: 25 & 301 (SD & HD)
- DirecTV: 209 (SD & HD)
- Dish Network: 143 (SD & HD)
- Verizon Fios: 74 (SD) and 574 (HD)
- New Visions: 74 (SD) and 760 (HD)
- YouTube TV 32 (HD)
The game can also be heard on the radio on TK 99.1 FM