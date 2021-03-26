WHERE TO WATCH: SU vs Houston in Sweet 16 round of NCAA tournament play

OMAHA, NE – MARCH 23: The Syracuse Orange mascot “Otto the Orange” performs during the first half in the 2018 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament Midwest Regional between the Duke Blue Devils and the Syracuse Orange at CenturyLink Center on March 23, 2018 in Omaha, Nebraska. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

(WSYR-TV) — The SU men beat West Virginia Sunday night, advancing to the Sweet Sixteen round of the NCAA tournament. This is the 3rd time SU has made it to the 3rd round in 5 years.

Next up for the Orange is #2-seeded Houston. Former NewsChannel 9 sports anchor and Texas native Sal Maneen spoke with Steve Infanti about the upcoming game.

Tip time for the game is Saturday at 9:55 p.m. Fans can watch the game on TBS. NCAA play can also be streamed live on Sling, AT&T TV, Hulu + Live TV, and other live TV services.