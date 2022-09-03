SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse University football team begins their season Saturday night inside the JMA Wireless Dome.
Kickoff is set for 8 p.m.
The game can be seen on the ACC Network.
Here are ways to watch:
- Watch ESPN: Click Here (Will need to enter cable subscription information)
- Spectrum: 388 (SD & HD)
- DirecTV: 612 (SD & HD)
- Dish Network: 402 (SD & HD)
- Verizon Fios: 71 (SD) and 571 (HD)
- New Visions: 80 (SD) and 780 (HD)
The game can also be heard on the radio on TK 99.1 FM.