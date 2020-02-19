Where to Watch: SU vs. Louisville

Syracuse’s Buddy Boeheim (35) shoots 3 -point shot over the Virginia Tech defense during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Blacksburg Va., Saturday, Jan. 18 2020. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) The Syracuse Orange (14-11) are on the road tonight against the Louisville Cardinals (21-5).

Tip time is at 7:00 p.m.

The Cardinals are ranked 11th in the latest AP Poll.

ESPN is on the following channels:

Spectrum: 24 and 300

Verizon FiOS: 70 and 570

DirectTV: 206

Dish Network: 140

New Visions: 70 and 757

You can also listen to the game on WTKW (FM 99.5/105.5) and ESPN-AM 1200/1440.