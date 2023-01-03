SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse University men’s basketball team heads south to take on the Louisville Cardinals Tuesday night, January 3.

Tip time is 7 p.m.

The game can be seen on ESPN. That station is available on many providers:

Watch ESPN: Click Here (Will need to enter cable subscription information)

Spectrum: 24 and 370 (HD)

DirecTV: 206 (HD)

Dish Network: 140 (HD)

Verizon Fios: 70 and 570 (HD)

New Visions: 70 and 757 (HD)

The game can also be heard on the radio on TK 99.1 FM.