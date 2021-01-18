Where to watch: SU vs. Miami

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse University Orange will take on the Miami Hurricanes on Tuesday night inside the Carrier Dome. Tip time is set for 7 p.m. 

The game can be seen on the ACC Network. 

  • DirecTV 612 
  • Verizon 829 (HD), 329 (SD) 
  • Spectrum 388 
  • Dish Network 402 
  • New Visions 80 (SD) and 780 (HD) 

You can listen to the game on WTKW (FM 99.5/105.5) and ESPN-AM 1200/1440. 

