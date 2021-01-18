Where to watch: SU vs. Miami

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse University Orange will take on the Miami Hurricanes on Tuesday night inside the Carrier Dome. Tip time is set for 7 p.m.

The game can be seen on the ACC Network.

DirecTV 612

Verizon 829 (HD), 329 (SD)

Spectrum 388

Dish Network 402

New Visions 80 (SD) and 780 (HD)

You can listen to the game on WTKW (FM 99.5/105.5) and ESPN-AM 1200/1440.