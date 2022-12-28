SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse University .football team is making its third appearance in the Pinstripe Bowl Thursday.

Their opponent is the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

The game will be played at Yankee Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 2 p.m.

The game can be seen on ESPN. ESPN can be found in the following locations

Watch ESPN: Click Here (Will need to enter cable subscription information)

Spectrum: 24 and 370 (HD)

DirecTV: 206 (HD)

Dish Network: 140 (HD)

Verizon Fios: 70 and 570 (HD)

New Visions: 70 and 757 (HD)

The game can also be heard on the radio on TK 99 FM.