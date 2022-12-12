SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse University Men’s basketball team is back in action against Monmouth Monday night inside the JMA Wireless Dome.

The game was pushed back an hour to 8 p.m. to accommodate a watch party inside the Dome as the SU Men’s soccer team plays in the NCAA final.

So it’s an 8 p.m. tip.

The game can be seen on the ACC Network. That station can be found on the following stations.