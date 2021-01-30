Where to watch: SU vs. NC State

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Orange will take on the North Carolina State Wolfpack on Sunday at the Dome. Tip time is set for 6 p.m.

The game can be seen on the ACC Network.

PROVIDERTV CHANNEL
DirecTV612
Verizon571 (HD)
Spectrum388
Dish Network402
New Visions80 (SD) and 780 (HD)

You can listen to the game on WTKW (FM 99.5/105.5) and ESPN-AM 1200/1440.

