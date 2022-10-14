SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s a top-20 matchup in the Dome Saturday.

The 18th-ranked Syracuse Orange is taking on the 15th-ranked NC State Wolfpack.

The Orange is looking to remain undefeated on the season.

Kickoff is slated for 3:30 p.m. Saturday inside the JMA Wireless Dome.

If you don’t have a ticket to the game, you can watch it on television on the ACC Network.

Here are ways to watch: 

  • Watch ESPN: Click Here (Will need to enter cable subscription information) 
  • Spectrum: 388 (SD & HD) 
  • DirecTV: 612 (SD & HD) 
  • Dish Network: 402 (SD & HD) 
  • Verizon Fios: 71 (SD) and 571 (HD) 
  • New Visions: 80 (SD) and 780 (HD) 

The game can also be heard on the radio on TK 99.1 FM.