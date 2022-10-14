SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s a top-20 matchup in the Dome Saturday.
The 18th-ranked Syracuse Orange is taking on the 15th-ranked NC State Wolfpack.
The Orange is looking to remain undefeated on the season.
Kickoff is slated for 3:30 p.m. Saturday inside the JMA Wireless Dome.
If you don’t have a ticket to the game, you can watch it on television on the ACC Network.
Here are ways to watch:
- Watch ESPN: Click Here (Will need to enter cable subscription information)
- Spectrum: 388 (SD & HD)
- DirecTV: 612 (SD & HD)
- Dish Network: 402 (SD & HD)
- Verizon Fios: 71 (SD) and 571 (HD)
- New Visions: 80 (SD) and 780 (HD)
The game can also be heard on the radio on TK 99.1 FM.