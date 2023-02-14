SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse University Orange men’s basketball team returns home to the JMA Wireless Dome for an ACC-conference game against the NC State Wolfpack Tuesday night.

Tip time is 7 p.m.

The game can be seen on the ACC Network. You can find that station at the following locations.

Watch ESPN: Click Here (Will need to enter cable subscription information)

Spectrum: 388 (SD & HD)

DirecTV: 612 (SD & HD)

Dish Network: 402 (SD & HD)

Verizon Fios: 329 (SD) and 829 (HD) \New Visions: 80 (SD) and 780 (HD)

The game can also be heard on the radio on TK 99 FM.