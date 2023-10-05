SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse University football team will head out on the road for their next game this Saturday.

The Orange will take on the North Carolina Tar Heels at Kenan Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Kick time is set for 3:30 p.m.

The game can be seen on ESPN. That station can be found in the following locations:

Watch ESPN: Click Here (Will need to enter cable subscription information)

Spectrum: 24 and 370 (HD)

DirecTV: 206 (HD)

Dish Network: 140 (HD)

Verizon Fios: 70 and 570 (HD)

New Visions: 70 and 757 (HD)

The game can also be heard on the radio on TK99/105 FM.

The Orange are on the road again next week, as they take on the Florida State Seminoles.

The game will be at Noon or 7:30 p.m. and can be seen on NewsChannel 9.