SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse University men’s basketball team returns to the JMA Wireless Dome Tuesday night for their next game.

The Orange play host to the North Carolina Tar Heels.

Tip time in the Dome is 9 p.m.

If you’re not going to the game, it can be seen on ESPN. Here is where you can find that station.

Watch ESPN: Click Here (Will need to enter cable subscription information)

Spectrum: 24 and 370 (HD)

DirecTV: 206 (HD)

Dish Network: 140 (HD)

Verizon Fios: 70 and 570 (HD)

New Visions: 70 and 757 (HD)

The game will also be on the radio on TK 99 FM.