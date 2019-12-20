Where to watch: SU vs. North Florida

Syracuse University basketball

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Orange will take on the North Florida Ospreys on Saturday at the Dome.

Tip time is set for 6 p.m.

The game can be seen on the ACC Network.

PROVIDERTV CHANNEL
DirecTV612
Verizon 829 (HD), 329 (SD)
Spectrum 388
Dish Network 402
New Visions 80 (SD) and 780 (HD)

You can listen to the game on WTKW (FM 99.5/105.5) and ESPN-AM 1200/1440.

