SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team will host the Notre Dame Fighting Irish inside the JMA Wireless Dome Saturday evening.

The Orange beat the Irish at Notre Dame by a point back in December 2022.

Tip time Saturday inside the Dome is 7 p.m.

The game can be seen on the ACC Network and can be seen on the following channels:

Watch ESPN: Click Here (Will need to enter cable subscription information)

Spectrum: 388 (SD & HD)

DirecTV: 612 (SD & HD)

Dish Network: 402 (SD & HD)

Verizon Fios: 329 (SD) and 829 (HD) \New Visions: 80 (SD) and 780 (HD)

The game can also be heard on the radio on TK 99.1 FM.