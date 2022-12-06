SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team return to the JMA Wireless Dome for a weeknight matchup against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies.

Tip time is 6:00 p.m.

You can watch the game on the ACC Network. Here is where to find that station.

Watch ESPN: Click Here (Will need to enter cable subscription information)

Spectrum: 388 (SD & HD)

DirecTV: 612 (SD & HD)

Dish Network: 402 (SD & HD)

Verizon Fios: 329 (SD) and 829 (HD) \New Visions: 80 (SD) and 780 (HD)

Highlights can be seen on NewsChannel 9, 11@11.