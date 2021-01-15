Where to watch: SU vs. Pitt Saturday

Orange Nation
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse University Orange will take on the Pittsburgh Panthers Saturday afternoon inside the Carrier Dome. Tip time is set for 12 p.m.

The game can be seen on the ACC Network.

  • DirecTV 612
  • Verizon 829 (HD), 329 (SD)
  • Spectrum 388
  • Dish Network 402
  • New Visions 80 (SD) and 780 (HD)

You can listen to the game on WTKW (FM 99.5/105.5) and ESPN-AM 1200/1440.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected