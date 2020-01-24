Where to watch: SU vs. Pitt

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Orange will host the Pittsburgh Panthers on Saturday. Tip time is set for 12 p.m.

The game can be seen on the ACC Network.

PROVIDER TV CHANNEL
DirecTV 612
Verizon 829 (HD), 329 (SD)
Spectrum 388
Dish Network 402
New Visions 80 (SD) and 780 (HD)

You can listen to the game on WTKW (FM 99.5/105.5) and ESPN-AM 1200/1440.

