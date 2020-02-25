Where to watch: SU vs. Pittsburgh

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team will take on the Pittsburgh Panthers on Wednesday night in Pittsburgh and tip time is set for 7 p.m.

The game can be seen on the ACC Network.

Provider TV Channel DirecTV 612 Verizon 571 (HD) Spectrum 388 Dish Network 402 New Visions 80 (SD) and 780 (HD)

You can listen to the game on WTKW (FM 99.5/105.5) and ESPN-AM 1200/1440.