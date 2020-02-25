Where to watch: SU vs. Pittsburgh

Closings
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team will take on the Pittsburgh Panthers on Wednesday night in Pittsburgh and tip time is set for 7 p.m.

The game can be seen on the ACC Network.

ProviderTV Channel
DirecTV612
Verizon571 (HD)
Spectrum388
Dish Network402
New Visions80 (SD) and 780 (HD)

You can listen to the game on WTKW (FM 99.5/105.5) and ESPN-AM 1200/1440.

