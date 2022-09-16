SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse University Football team is off to a hot start, decisively winning their first two games.

The team looks to continue their winning ways Saturday inside the JMA Wireless Dome as they take on the Purdue Boilermakers.

Kickoff is slated for 12 p.m.

If you are not going to the game, you can watch it on ESPN2.