SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse University Football team is off to a hot start, decisively winning their first two games.
The team looks to continue their winning ways Saturday inside the JMA Wireless Dome as they take on the Purdue Boilermakers.
Kickoff is slated for 12 p.m.
If you are not going to the game, you can watch it on ESPN2.
Here are ways to watch:
- Watch ESPN: Click Here (Will need to enter cable subscription information)
- Spectrum: 25 & 301 (SD & HD)
- DirecTV: 209 (SD & HD)
- Dish Network: 143 (SD & HD)
- Verizon Fios: 74 (SD) and 574 (HD)
- New Visions: 74 (SD) and 760 (HD)
- YouTube TV 32 (HD)
The game can also be heard on the radio on TK 99.1 FM