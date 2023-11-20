SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Orange Men’s Basketball team takes their perfect record on the road as they play in the Maui Invitational.

First up for the Orange is the nationally-ranked Tennessee Volunteers.

Tip time in Honolulu, HI is 2:30 p.m. ET

The game will be shown on ESPN2.

Here are ways to watch:

  • Watch ESPN: Click Here (Will need to enter cable subscription information) 
  • Spectrum: 25 & 301 (SD & HD) 
  • DirecTV: 209 (SD & HD) 
  • Dish Network: 143 (SD & HD) 
  • Verizon Fios: 74 (SD) and 574 (HD) 
  • New Visions: 74 (SD) and 760 (HD) 
  • YouTube TV 32 (HD)

The game can also be heard on the radio on TK 99.1 FM