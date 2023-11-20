SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Orange Men’s Basketball team takes their perfect record on the road as they play in the Maui Invitational.
First up for the Orange is the nationally-ranked Tennessee Volunteers.
Tip time in Honolulu, HI is 2:30 p.m. ET
The game will be shown on ESPN2.
Here are ways to watch:
- Watch ESPN: Click Here (Will need to enter cable subscription information)
- Spectrum: 25 & 301 (SD & HD)
- DirecTV: 209 (SD & HD)
- Dish Network: 143 (SD & HD)
- Verizon Fios: 74 (SD) and 574 (HD)
- New Visions: 74 (SD) and 760 (HD)
- YouTube TV 32 (HD)
The game can also be heard on the radio on TK 99.1 FM