Where to watch: SU vs UNC

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse University Orange will take on the North Carolina Tar Heels on Tuesday night. Tip time is set for 9 p.m.

The game can be seen on the ACC Network.

  • DirecTV 612
  • Verizon 829 (HD), 329 (SD)
  • Spectrum 388
  • Dish Network 402
  • New Visions 80 (SD) and 780 (HD)

You can listen to the game on WTKW (FM 99.5/105.5) and ESPN-AM 1200/1440.

