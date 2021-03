SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Orange will play No. 1 seeded Virginia on Thursday in the quarterfinals of the ACC tournament.

Tipoff is set for 12 p.m. and the game will be televised on ESPN.

ESPN is on the following channels:

Spectrum: 24 and 300

Verizon FiOS: 70 and 570

DirectTV: 206

Dish Network: 140

New Visions: 70 and 757

You can also listen to the game on WTKW (FM 99.5/105.5) and ESPN-AM 1200/1440.