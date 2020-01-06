Where to watch: SU vs. Virginia Tech

Closings
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Orange take on the Virginia Tech Hokies in the Carrier Dome on Tuesday night.

Tip time is set for 9 p.m.

The game can be seen on the ACC Network.

PROVIDERTV CHANNEL
DirecTV612
Verizon892 (HD) and 329 (SD)
Spectrum388
Dish Network402
New Visions80 (SD) and 780 (HD)

You can listen to the game on WTKW (FM 99.5/105.5) and ESPN-AM 1200/1440.

