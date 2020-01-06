Where to watch: SU vs. Virginia Tech

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Orange take on the Virginia Tech Hokies in the Carrier Dome on Tuesday night.

Tip time is set for 9 p.m.

The game can be seen on the ACC Network.

PROVIDER TV CHANNEL DirecTV 612 Verizon 892 (HD) and 329 (SD) Spectrum 388 Dish Network 402 New Visions 80 (SD) and 780 (HD)

You can listen to the game on WTKW (FM 99.5/105.5) and ESPN-AM 1200/1440.