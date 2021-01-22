Where to watch: SU vs. Virginia Tech

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse University Orange take on the Virginia Tech Hokies in the Dome on Saturday. The game is scheduled to tip-off at 12 p.m. 

Saturday’s game will be broadcast live on the YES network.  

Here is where you can see the game: 

Network Standard Definition Channel High Definition Channel 
Spectrum 53 321 
Verizon Fios 76 576 
DirecTV 631 631 

You can listen to the game on WTKW (FM 99.5/105.5) and ESPN-AM 1200/1440. 

