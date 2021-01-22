Where to watch: SU vs. Virginia Tech

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse University Orange take on the Virginia Tech Hokies in the Dome on Saturday. The game is scheduled to tip-off at 12 p.m.
Saturday’s game will be broadcast live on the YES network.
Here is where you can see the game:
|Network
|Standard Definition Channel
|High Definition Channel
|Spectrum
|53
|321
|Verizon Fios
|76
|576
|DirecTV
|631
|631
You can listen to the game on WTKW (FM 99.5/105.5) and ESPN-AM 1200/1440.
