Where to watch: SU vs. Virginia Tech

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse University Orange take on the Virginia Tech Hokies in the Dome on Saturday. The game is scheduled to tip-off at 12 p.m.

Saturday’s game will be broadcast live on the YES network.

Here is where you can see the game:

Network Standard Definition Channel High Definition Channel Spectrum 53 321 Verizon Fios 76 576 DirecTV 631 631

You can listen to the game on WTKW (FM 99.5/105.5) and ESPN-AM 1200/1440.