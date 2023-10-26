SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After three consecutive losses, the Syracuse Orange looks to correct course as they head south to Blacksburg, VA to take on the Virginia Tech Hokies.

It’s a nighttime matchup in front of a national television audience.

Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. in Blacksburg.

The game can be seen on ESPN. Here is where you can find that station in Central New York:

Watch ESPN: Click Here (Will need to enter cable subscription information)

Spectrum: 24 and 370 (HD)

DirecTV: 206 (HD)

Dish Network: 140 (HD)

Verizon Fios: 70 and 570 (HD)

New Visions: 70 and 757 (HD)

The game can also be heard on the radio on TK 99 FM/105 FM.