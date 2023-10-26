SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After three consecutive losses, the Syracuse Orange looks to correct course as they head south to Blacksburg, VA to take on the Virginia Tech Hokies.
It’s a nighttime matchup in front of a national television audience.
Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. in Blacksburg.
The game can be seen on ESPN. Here is where you can find that station in Central New York:
- Watch ESPN: Click Here (Will need to enter cable subscription information)
- Spectrum: 24 and 370 (HD)
- DirecTV: 206 (HD)
- Dish Network: 140 (HD)
- Verizon Fios: 70 and 570 (HD)
- New Visions: 70 and 757 (HD)
The game can also be heard on the radio on TK 99 FM/105 FM.