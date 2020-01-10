Where to watch: SU vs. Virginia

Closings
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team will host the Virginia Cavaliers at the Carrier Dome on Saturday afternoon.

Tip-off is set for 4 p.m.

If you don’t have tickets, the game will be televised on ESPN

ESPN is on the following channels:

  • Spectrum: 24 and 300
  • Verizon FiOS: 70 and 570
  • DirectTV: 206
  • Dish Network: 140
  • New Visions: 70 and 757

You can also listen to the game on WTKW (FM 99.5/105.5) and ESPN-AM 1200/1440.

