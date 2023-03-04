SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse men’s basketball team will hold their final home game and final game of the regular season Saturday as they host the Wake Forest Demon Deacons inside the JMA Wireless Dome.

Gerry McNamara and Hakim Warrick will have their jerseys lifted to the rafters.

Hear Gerry McNamara’s thoughts on the game and championship celebration

The university is also celebrating the 20th anniversary of its National Championship win.

The tip time for the game is 5 p.m.

The game will be shown on the YES network. That station can be found on the following stations: Spectrum: 53 and Channel 321 (SD & HD)

Verizon Fios: Channel 576 (HD) and 76 (SD)

DirecTV: Channel 631 (SD & HD)

Dish Network: Not available

New Visions: Channel 762 (HD) and 76 (SD)

The game can also be heard on the radio on TK 99 FM.