Where to Watch: Syracuse at Clemson Saturday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse University Orange will head south to take on the Clemson Tigers Saturday afternoon. Tip time is set for 2 p.m.
The game can be seen on the ACC Network.
- DirecTV 612
- Verizon 829 (HD), 329 (SD)
- Spectrum 388
- Dish Network 402
- New Visions 80 (SD) and 780 (HD)
You can listen to the game on WTKW (FM 99.5/105.5) and ESPN-AM 1200/1440.
