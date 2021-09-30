Where to Watch: Syracuse at Florida State

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Orange head down to the Sunshine State Saturday for a clash with Florida State.

SU, who is 3-1, is seeking only their fourth 4-1 start since 1996. Florida State, 0-4, is winless on the season.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. on the ACC Network.

Here are ways to watch:

Watch ESPN: Click Here (Will need to enter cable subscription information)

Spectrum: 388 (SD & HD)

DirecTV: 612 (SD & HD)

Dish Network: 402 (SD & HD)

Verizon Fios: 71 (SD) and 571 (HD)

New Visions: 80 (SD) and 780 (HD)

Reminder, you can watch the postgame press conference on localsyr.com or NewsChannel 9’s Facebook page.