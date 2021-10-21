Where to Watch: Syracuse at Virginia Tech

(WSYR-TV) — After all the close games the last four weeks, Syracuse, now 3-4, travels to Lane Stadium to take on Virginia Tech in Blacksburg for the first time since 2003.

Right now, SU is in the midst of a stretch where they have played the most one score games since 2011. That season the Orange played in six.

Saturday’s game kicks off at 12:30 p.m. on the YES Network.

Here are ways to watch:

  • Watch ESPN: Click Here (Will need to enter cable subscription information) 
  • Spectrum: 53 & 321 (SD & HD) 
  • DirecTV: 631 (SD & HD) 
  • Dish Network: Not Available
  • Verizon Fios: 76 (SD) and 576 (HD) 
  • New Visions: 76 (SD) and 762 (HD) 
  • YouTube TV 111 (HD)

Reminder, you can watch the postgame press conference on localsyr.com

