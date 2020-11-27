Where to Watch: Syracuse basketball vs. Bryant University

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Orange basketball team will get their season underway when they welcome the Bryant University Bulldogs into the Carrier Dome at 3 p.m. Friday.

No fans will be allowed inside the Dome for the game, but Syracuse’s first game of the season will be broadcasted on the ACC Network.

Where to Watch Syracuse vs. Bryant:

Spectrum: 388

DirecTV: 612

Verizon Fios: 71 (SD) 571 (HD)

Dish Network: 402

Fans can also listen to Friday’s game on Syracuse University’s radio station, WAER-FM 88.3.