Where to Watch: Syracuse FB travels to Louisville

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s one of the biggest games of the season for Dino Babers and co. as Syracuse is one win away from securing its first bowl berth since 2018.

SU travels to Louisville for the third straight season. The Cardinals, 4-5, owns a 12-7 lead in the all-time series with the Orange.

Sean Tucker is 106 yards away from eclipsing Joe Morris’ program-record for all-time rushing yards (1,373). Walter Reyes, who is second all-time in Syracuse history, is 80 yards in front of Tucker.

Saturday’s game kicks off at NOON on the YES Network.

Here are ways to watch: