Where to Watch: Syracuse FB travels to Louisville

Orange Nation

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s one of the biggest games of the season for Dino Babers and co. as Syracuse is one win away from securing its first bowl berth since 2018.

SU travels to Louisville for the third straight season. The Cardinals, 4-5, owns a 12-7 lead in the all-time series with the Orange.

Sean Tucker is 106 yards away from eclipsing Joe Morris’ program-record for all-time rushing yards (1,373). Walter Reyes, who is second all-time in Syracuse history, is 80 yards in front of Tucker.

Saturday’s game kicks off at NOON on the YES Network.

Here are ways to watch:

  • Watch ESPN: Click Here (Will need to enter cable subscription information) 
  • Spectrum: 53 & 321 (SD & HD) 
  • DirecTV: 631 (SD & HD) 
  • Dish Network: Not Available
  • Verizon Fios: 76 (SD) and 576 (HD) 
  • New Visions: 76 (SD) and 762 (HD) 
  • YouTube TV 111 (HD)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area