Where to Watch: Syracuse football vs. N.C. State

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Orange football team looks to break their streak of six straight losses Saturday when they take on N.C. State.

The game is set to kickoff at 12 p.m. and will be broadcasted on the ACC Network.

Where to Watch Syracuse vs. N.C. State:

Spectrum: 388

DirecTV: 612

Verizon Fios: 71 (SD) 571 (HD)

Dish Network: 402

Fans can also listen to Saturday’s game on Syracuse University’s radio station, WAER-FM 88.3.