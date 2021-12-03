Where to Watch: Syracuse MBB at Florida State

Orange Nation

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WSYR-TV) — The Cardiac Cuse lived up to the billing Tuesday night in the dome. Their thrilling 112-110 double overtime win over Indiana improved Syracuse to a 4-3 record.

Now, the Orange begin their ACC slate by traveling down to Tallahassee for a conference clash with Florida State. The Seminoles are 5-2 after losing to Purdue 93-65 in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. Syracuse owns a 7-5 advantage in the series against FSU, but have lost the last three against the Noles.

Saturday’s game tips-off at 4 p.m. on the ACC Network.

Here are ways to watch: 

  • Watch ESPN: Click Here (Will need to enter cable subscription information) 
  • Spectrum: 388 (SD & HD) 
  • DirecTV: 612 (SD & HD) 
  • Dish Network: 402 (SD & HD) 
  • Verizon Fios: 71 (SD) and 571 (HD) 
  • New Visions: 80 (SD) and 780 (HD) 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area