(WSYR-TV) — Saturday is a battle of two teams with four-game winning streaks on the line. Syracuse (13-11, 7-6) travels to Blacksburg for a date with Virginia Tech.

Syracuse, despite the winning streak, is reeling after Syracuse announced the season-ending injury to starting center Jesse Edwards. The junior fractured his left wrist in Tuesday’s win at Boston College. And while it is not known just yet how Jim Boeheim will fill hole left by the Edwards injury, the hall-of-famer hinted on the radio version of Orange Nation that Frank Anselem, Bourama Sidibe, and/or a smaller lineup could be in the cards Saturday.

As for the Hokies (14-10,6-7), has won four straight, including back-to-back wins against Pittsburgh February 5 and February 7. VT has been tearing it from the floor the last four games. The Hokies are shooting 50% during their winning streak.

Saturday’s game is set for a 6 p.m. tip-off on ESPN 2.

