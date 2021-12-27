Where to Watch: Syracuse MBB hosts Brown

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 07: Jimmy Boeheim #0 of the Syracuse Orange drives to the basket against Brandon Slater #3 of the Villanova Wildcats during the 2021 Jimmy V Classic at Madison Square Garden on December 07, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

(WSYR-TV) — It has been 16 days since the Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team took the hardwood. Monday, SU hosts Brown at 6 p.m.

This comes after the program had to pause activities and postpone their games against Lehigh and Cornell due to numerous players testing positive with COVID-19. Brown is also coming off a more than two-week stretch where they haven’t played a game.

Syracuse (5-5) last played December 11, 2021, a 79-75 loss at Georgetown. Brown fell to Vermont 70-65 December 10, 2021.

