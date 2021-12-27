Where to Watch: Syracuse MBB hosts Brown

(WSYR-TV) — It has been 16 days since the Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team took the hardwood. Monday, SU hosts Brown at 6 p.m.
This comes after the program had to pause activities and postpone their games against Lehigh and Cornell due to numerous players testing positive with COVID-19. Brown is also coming off a more than two-week stretch where they haven’t played a game.
Syracuse (5-5) last played December 11, 2021, a 79-75 loss at Georgetown. Brown fell to Vermont 70-65 December 10, 2021.
Here are ways to watch:
- Watch ESPN: Click Here (Will need to enter cable subscription information)
- Spectrum: 388 (SD & HD)
- DirecTV: 612 (SD & HD)
- Dish Network: 402 (SD & HD)
- Verizon Fios: 71 (SD) and 571 (HD)
- New Visions: 80 (SD) and 780 (HD)