Where to Watch: Syracuse MBB vs. Colgate Saturday

(WSYR-TV) — Syracuse, 2-0, hosts Colgate this Saturday. The Orange is coming off a 75-60 win over Drexel last weekend. Meanwhile, the Raiders lost a tough one Saturday in Raleigh vs. NC State, 77-74, and followed that up with a loss at Cornell Tuesday, 78-68.

SU-’Gate will be on the ACC Network Extra at 5 p.m. Saturday; meaning you’ll need to watch the game online or via the Watch ESPN app.

Here is the link to the game, but keep in mind, you will need to provide a cable subscription username and password.

Buddy and Jimmy Boeheim are the leading scorers to begin the season. Buddy dropped a game-high 23 vs. Drexel Sunday. Jimmy has scored 18 and 14 points in his first two games with Syracuse.

Nelly Cummings leads the Raiders in scoring, averaging 21.3 PPG.