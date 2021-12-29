Where to Watch: Syracuse MBB vs. Cornell

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 07: Jimmy Boeheim #0 of the Syracuse Orange drives to the basket against Brandon Slater #3 of the Villanova Wildcats during the 2021 Jimmy V Classic at Madison Square Garden on December 07, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

(WSYR-TV) — Over the last few years, when Cornell came to the dome to take on Syracuse, it was a celebration of the Boeheims. Jimmy took on his father and brother, Buddy. But this year, after the three have joined forces, the Boeheim family is firmly onboard rooting for a Syracuse win.

This is Jimmy’s first game against Cornell since transferring to Syracuse this past offseason. Jimmy is third on the team in scoring this season. His brother, Buddy, leads SU with 18.5 PPG.

The Orange broke off the rust after playing its first game since December 11, 2021, on Monday in a win over Brown. Cornell has had an even longer break. The Big Red haven’t hit the hardwood since losing to Virginia Tech December 8, 2021, due to the coronavirus.

Syracuse and Cornell tip-off Wednesday night at 7 p.m. on the YES Network.

