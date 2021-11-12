Where to Watch: Syracuse MBB vs. Drexel Sunday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After opening up with a dominate win over Lafayette Tuesday night, Syracuse welcomes Drexel to the dome this Sunday.
SU, who owns a 3-1 series lead over the Drexel, hasn’t played the Dragons since 2010 – a 93-65 win for the Orange.
The game tips-off Sunday on ESPN2 at 5 p.m.
Here are ways to watch:
