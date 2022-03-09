(WSYR-TV) — Syracuse proved why they play their best basketball in March Wednesday when it blew out Florida State. The Orange will have to keep it up Thursday when they take on top-seeded Duke.

SU was led by Cole Swider and his 28 points vs. FSU. Joe Girard III added 16 points and four threes in the win, but the talk after the game was the physical altercation between Buddy Boeheim and Wyatt Wilkes in the first half. Video showed Buddy striking Wilkes in the stomach after turning to head back down the floor.

“In the heat of today’s game , after some shoving in the lane, I swung my arm while turning to go back up the court. It was wrong to act out in frustration. I apologized to Wyatt Wilkes multiple times in the handshake line. He said not to worry about it, but I know it was wrong. I pride myself in respecting the game and our opponent. I will not react that way again,” Boeheim said in a statement on the team’s social media.

In two games against the Blue Devils this season Syracuse was handed lopsided losses, including a 25-point win at the dome last month.

Tip-off is set for noon Thursday on ESPN.

Here are ways to watch the game in Central New York: