Where to Watch: Syracuse MBB vs. Louisville

(WSYR-TV) — After back-to-back wins against Wake Forest and North Carolina State, the Syracuse men are perhaps their most confident selves since the season began.

Saturday, SU (11-11, 5-6) looks to make it three-straight wins when they host Louisville. The Cardinals (11-11, 5-7) have lost four-straight games and will once again be without star center Malik Williams. Williams was suspended indefinitely before Tuesday’s loss to North Carolina.

This will be the 30th all-time matchup between the two programs, but their first since February of 2020. Both games last season were canceled due to COVID-19. The Cards own a 19-10 series lead.

Saturday’s game is set for a 2 p.m. tip on ESPN2.

Here are ways to watch: