Where to Watch: Syracuse versus Notre Dame Saturday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Following Wednesday’s postponement at Louisville, the Syracuse University Orange will take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish Saturday afternoon inside the Dome. Tip time is set for 2 p.m.
You can watch Steve Infanti’s interview with Gerry McNamara above on both the Louisville game and the rest of the season for the Orange.
The game can be seen on the ACC Network.
- DirecTV 612
- Verizon 829 (HD), 329 (SD)
- Spectrum 388
- Dish Network 402
- New Visions 80 (SD) and 780 (HD)
You can listen to the game on WTKW (FM 99.5/105.5) and ESPN-AM 1200/1440.
