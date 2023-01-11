SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse University men’s basketball team returns to the JMA Wireless Dome to host the Virginia Tech Hokies Wednesday night.

Tip time for the game is 7 p.m.

If you don’t have a ticket to the game, you can watch it on the YES network.

That station can be found on the following stations:

  • Spectrum: 53 and Channel 321 (SD & HD)
  • Verizon Fios: Channel 576 (HD) and 76 (SD)
  • DirecTV: Channel 631 (SD & HD)
  • Dish Network: Not available
  • New Visions: Channel 762 (HD) and 76 (SD)

The game can also be heard on the radio on TK 99.1 FM.