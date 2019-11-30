Where to watch: Syracuse versus Wake Forest

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) The Syracuse Orange will finish up their season Saturday in the Carrier Dome, as they take on Wake Forest.

Kick off at the Dome is 12:30 p.m.

If you do not have a ticket to the game it will be televised on the YES Network:

Spectrum: Channels 53 and 321

Verizon Fios: Channels 76 and 576

New Visions: Channels 76 and 762

DirecTV: Channel 631

You can also listen to the game on WTKW-FM (99.5/105.5) and ESPN-AM (1200/1440).