Where to watch: Syracuse versus Wake Forest

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) The Syracuse Orange will finish up their season Saturday in the Carrier Dome, as they take on Wake Forest.
Kick off at the Dome is 12:30 p.m.
If you do not have a ticket to the game it will be televised on the YES Network:
Spectrum: Channels 53 and 321
Verizon Fios: Channels 76 and 576
New Visions: Channels 76 and 762
DirecTV: Channel 631
You can also listen to the game on WTKW-FM (99.5/105.5) and ESPN-AM (1200/1440).
