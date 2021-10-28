Where to Watch: Syracuse vs. Boston College

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — One week after Garrett Shrader led a fourth quarter comeback that erased a 9-point deficit in the final minutes at Virginia Tech, Syracuse heads home for a date with Boston College.

The Orange is 4-4, meanwhile the Eagles are 4-3 and win moves either team to one win away from securing a bowl bid.

Saturday’s game kicks off at 3:30 p.m. on the YES Network.

Here are ways to watch:

  • Watch ESPN: Click Here (Will need to enter cable subscription information) 
  • Spectrum: 53 & 321 (SD & HD) 
  • DirecTV: 631 (SD & HD) 
  • Dish Network: Not Available
  • Verizon Fios: 76 (SD) and 576 (HD) 
  • New Visions: 76 (SD) and 762 (HD) 
  • YouTube TV 111 (HD)

Reminder, you can watch the postgame press conference on localsyr.com

